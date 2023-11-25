Secretary of State releases 2023 Report on Charitable Organizations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of National Giving Day on Tuesday, November 28, the Secretary of State has released the 2023 Report on Charitable Organizations as part of the Check Your Charity campaign.

The annual report details items such as the total revenue, fundraising expenses, and charitable purpose expenses of Mississippi charities.

“Mississippians are known for their generosity, especially during the holiday season, but it’s important to remember the wisest giver is an informed giver. Through our annual Report on Charitable Organizations, we encourage all citizens to check the validity of a charity or organization before making a donation,” said Secretary Michael Watson.

Mississippians are encouraged to keep the following tips in mind when making decisions regarding charitable donations:

Check your charity. Use the Use the “Charity Search” portal on the Secretary of State’s website to verify the charity is registered with the State. Ask questions before giving, and be sure to ask for answers in writing. Legitimate charities will always welcome your inquiries.

Avoid pressure tactics. You do not have to make a donation immediately; take time to evaluate the information provided by the charity.

Watch for similar names. Many charities have similar names. Often, scam artists intentionally use names resembling those of respected groups. Take a few extra minutes to research the charity online so you can be sure your donation goes to the right place.

Be wary of telephone calls. Always get the name of the person calling and the exact name and spelling of the charity. Ask if the caller is a professional fundraiser, and if they are, ask how much of your donation actually goes to the charity. Consumer organizations recommend at least 65 percent of a charity’s total expenses be spent on program activities directly related to the charity’s purpose.

Verify mail solicitations. Be wary of mail containing novelty items you can keep “if you contribute.” Federal law states that unless you ordered the item, you can keep it without contributing.

Always get receipts. Receipts are vital for tax deductions and provide a tracking mechanism for donations. To be safe, always donate directly to the charity by credit card or check.

Taking these extra steps will not only protect you, it will also ensure your donation goes to those who need it most.

For more information, contact the Charities Division at 601-359-1599 or email charities.customerservice@sos.ms.gov.

