Mild today. Showers possible on Sunday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
It’s chilly this morning, but it’ll be mild by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. We’re not going to see any rain. Most of us will stay dry this evening, but a few showers are possible overnight tonight. We’ll only drop into the mid 50s.

Scattered showers are likely early Sunday morning, and it looks like most of the rain will be light. Those of us on the coast will warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s, while some inland areas closer to the Pine Belt may only reach the upper 50s. A cold front will bring a few more showers in the afternoon, but we’ll dry out by Sunday evening. It will turn chilly by Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will struggle to reach 60. It will be cold overnight Monday into Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 30s! We won’t warm up much on Tuesday despite seeing more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s.

