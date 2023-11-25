WLOX Careers
LSU gets win against Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers came out on top against the Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers came out on top against the Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.

The final score for the game was 42 - 30.

The LSU Tigers came out on top against the Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU's Jayden Daniels speaks after the Tigers' game against the Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Take a look at some photos from LSU's win against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The game was the regular season finale for the Tigers.

The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.

