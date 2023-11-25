Golden Eagles fall, 35-17, in 2023 football finale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Troy University showed the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday exactly why the Trojans will be representing the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division in the league’s Dec. 2 championship football game for a second consecutive season.

For the Golden Eagles, it will be an offseason of trying to figure out how to move the program forward after regressing in 2023.

Troy erased a 10-7 USM lead with three, consecutive scores over the second and third quarters to seize control of the regular-season finale for both teams that ended in a 35-17 Trojans’ victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) won its ninth consecutive game. USM (3-9, 2-6) ended the season on a two-game skid.

The Trojans rolled up 427 yards total offense, with quarterback Gunnar Watson throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Troy’s defense limited the Golden Eagles to 286 yards total offense, collecting 10 tackles for loss, including six sacks, along the way.

USM fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by running back Kimani Vidal.

The Golden Eagles rallied, grabbing a 10-7 lead in the second quarter on a 19-yard field goal by Andrew Stein and a 57-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore Jr.

Gore rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries Saturday, finishing the year with 1,131 yards to post a second, consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

Gore also caught five passes for 59 yards, making him responsible for 154 yards of USM’s total offense.

Troy came back to take a 14-10 halftime lead on a Watson’s 13-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Lewis.

The Trojans’ touchdown spree continued in the third quarter, with Watson throwing 2 yards to tight end Ethan Conner for a 21-10 lead before the Troy defense chipped in with a 40-yard fumble return by defensive back Chris Rodgers to put USM in a 28-10 hole.

The Golden Eagles got back within 28-17 on Ethan Crawford’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tiaquelin Mims to head into the fourth quarter trailing by 11 points.

But Troy tacked on the final period’s lone score on a little, razzle dazzle, 30-yard pass from Lewis to tight end Clayton Ollendieck.

The Trojans polished off the Golden Eagles by running the final 6 minutes, 58 seconds, off the clock.

Lewis caught four passes for 65 yards and a score, while Vidal ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Crawford completed 11 of 21 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Mims had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

