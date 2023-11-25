Fun at Skyzone brings families out of food coma following Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Although turkey time may be over — or at least freshly baked turkey if you’re enjoying leftovers today — that doesn’t mean the family fun has to stop!

What better way to come out of that food coma than bouncing at the trampoline park?

“The kids were getting a little cabin fever-ish and it was cold and sort of overcast,” said Ocean Springs resident Maria Bargas.

Bargas spent the morning with three of her grandchildren, Jackson, Annie, and Helen, at Skyzone.

“This morning it was like 50 degrees out and my grandma asked if I needed a jacket and I went outside and it was completely fine,” said Jackson.

Jackson and his sister Helen hail from Chicago, Illinois. They both said it’s nice to come down and visit Mississippi and its warmer weather during this time of year.

“When I’m at home, I’m always in front of a screen because I have nothing to do,” said Jackson. “So when we’re over in Mississippi, we get to hang out with all of my family and we can have fun.”

Annie, from Jackson, MS, said today was her second time at Skyzone and her cousins’ first. She said being with her cousins, grandma, and extended family is always fun.

Luckily for her grandkids, Bargas said their visits together are not few and far between.

“We try to stay very close,” said Bargas. “I make trips up to Chicago and to Jackson pretty often. They like to come here during the summer for sea and sail camp.”

Although Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Bargas said her time today is focused on her family.

