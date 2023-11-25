Church hosts art show and wine down amid Black Friday frenzy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The doors to one Gulfport church were open as a “safer space” for the Black Friday frenzy.

Throughout the day, holiday shoppers were invited to continue their browsing at St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church.

Congregation members and other local artists displayed their products for sale with all proceeds funding the church’s outreach missions.

It was the faith group’s third annual Holiday Arts by the Sea show, which overlooked the Gulf of Mexico.

Event organizer Gail Hendrickson helped promote the event as a calmer shopping experience and a place to relax after the rush with a complimentary glass of wine to top it off.

“Some music, some snacks, some wine, you can relax, shop around, after the contact sport of Black Friday shopping,” she said.

If you missed the wind-down moment Friday, Holiday Arts by the Sea continues over the weekend: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday between services until 10:30 a.m.

