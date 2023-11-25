WLOX Careers
Arrangements finalized for former Carey leader, Dr. Tommy King

Arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Tommy King, who passed away on Nov. 22.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitation and funeral arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Dr. Tommy King.

King died on Nov. 22 at Forrest General Hospital/Asbury Hospice Center. He was 82.

King guided the university for more than 15 years. He oversaw explosive growth in student enrollment as well as expanded programming and infrastructure.

Visitation for King is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Columbia, with a funeral service to follow.

First Baptist Church is located at 900 High School Ave., Columbia.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.

Read more on Dr. Tommy King here.

