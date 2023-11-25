WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. The 6-year-old has not been identified.

Further information was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins

Latest News

A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27...
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door
Hilarious footage of a fleeing Roomba went viral. (Source: CNN, iRobot, Shelley Betz/TikTok,...
'FREEDOM!': Runaway Roomba goes viral
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’
NOTE: This video contains profanity. (Source: Leyla Silva (@butterflybeauty.444) / BON VOYAGED...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’