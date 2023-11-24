WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Jackson man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy 63
At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire.
Deputies searching for three suspects following shooting in Latimer
Civil Rights Attorney Harry Daniels refutes claims that Dallas reached for the officer’s taser...
‘This is one of the worst days of my life’: Jawan Dallas’ family views body camera video from July police encounter
This case was investigated by the Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant...
Picayune man sentenced to 40 years in prison for trafficking, officials say

Latest News

Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Qatar confirms release of 24 hostages held by Hamas for 7 weeks in Gaza
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded