MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

The news comes after a 17-7 Egg Bowl loss Thursday evening against the Ole Miss Rebels. Rogers took to his social media to show his gratitude for the state of Mississippi and the Bulldog family.

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Rogers solidified himself as one of the most productive passers in SEC history, throwing for over 12,000 yards, which ranks second all-time in the conference.

He has also thrown 94 career touchdown passes, placing him ahead of Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bryce Young, and Tua Tagovailoa.

Rogers has one year of eligibility left.

