McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire

The popular fast food restaurant in Fairhope went up in flames on Thanksgiving.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular fast food restaurant in Fairhope went up in flames on Thanksgiving.

It happened at the McDonald’s location on Greeno Road.

FOX10 News was told the fire started Thursday afternoon and then spread quickly.

According to Chris Ellis, chief of the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 3 p.m. and heavy smoke was evident as the fire was ripping through the restaurant as crews arrived on scene. They remained on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but firefighters returned about 9 a.m. Friday after a FOX10 News crew reported smoke was again coming from the remains of the structure.

Ellis confirmed the building is a total loss. He said there were no injuries reported.

He could not confirm whether the restaurant was open or if customers or employees were inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known, but the fire marshal has been notified, the chief said.

Agencies that responded between both calls were the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, the Daphne Fire Department and firefighters from Marlow, Silverhill and Spanish Fort.

The chief said crews will continue to monitor the building to ensure fire does not again erupt.

Firefighters return to the McDonald's on Greeno Road in Fairhope on Friday morning, Nob. 24,...
Firefighters return to the McDonald's on Greeno Road in Fairhope on Friday morning, Nob. 24, 2023, a day after the fast food restaurant went up in flames. They were back on the scene Friday after smoke again was coming from the structure.(Lauren Chisholm, FOX10 News)

