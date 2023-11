Still on the cool side today with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Plan on a crisp feel with low humidity. Wet weather can’t be completely ruled out so don’t be surprised if there’s a light mist/drizzle/sprinkle at times. Tomorrow looks rain-free with highs in the upper 60s. And Sunday brings a better rain chance as a system moves in from the west.

