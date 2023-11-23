Visions of Sugarplums teaches children the joy of giving during holidays

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of less fortunate children chosen from the Pascagoula School District got to go on a shopping spree Wednesday morning to learn about the importance of giving back to others through a program called Visions of Sugarplums.

Programs like this help provide these children with a good Christmas and teach young people about the joy of giving.

“I like that I got to get a lot of things and I like having them to help me,” student Jaden Robinson said.

27 children like Jaden from the Pascagoula School district searched for clothing and toys in Walmart. Many of them shop with lists in hand looking for the best gifts for family members and themselves.

Turf Masters Lawn Care spearheads this program annually for families who may struggle with purchasing Christmas gifts.

It all started 19 years ago when owner Steve Jordan said he would walk around Walmart with about $500 in his pocket and divvy it up to shoppers in need. The Visions of Sugarplums program has grown in nearly two decades to now provide each child with $300 to spend on gifts.

“God has blessed our family just tremendously and we are just happy to be able to contribute back and maybe help somebody have a little better Christmas than they might have otherwise,” Steve Jordan, president of Turf Masters Lawn Care said.

It’s a rewarding experience not only for the children but for the volunteers who guide them along the way.

“Seeing them get clothes and necessities that they need as well as Christmas gifts and see how they also want to give back to their families I think that’s really great,” volunteer Presley Ross said.

“This is very exciting to me just to see the kids who are less fortunate be able to go shopping not only for themselves but they also shop for their parents as well. If they have siblings they shop for them — it’s nothing big but it’s just something saying Merry Christmas from me to you,” Cassandra Shoemo, the director of summer camps and after-school programs for Pascagoula Parks and Recreation, said.

In addition to the shopping spree, the students were treated to lunch at Raising Cane’s. First Baptist Church also pitched in by donating a bible and one hundred dollar gift cards for each of the children’s families to provide them with Thanksgiving dinner.

