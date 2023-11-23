WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Visions of Sugarplums teaches children the joy of giving during holidays

In addition to the shopping spree, the students were treated to lunch at Raising Cane's.
In addition to the shopping spree, the students were treated to lunch at Raising Cane's.(WLOX)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of less fortunate children chosen from the Pascagoula School District got to go on a shopping spree Wednesday morning to learn about the importance of giving back to others through a program called Visions of Sugarplums.

Programs like this help provide these children with a good Christmas and teach young people about the joy of giving.

“I like that I got to get a lot of things and I like having them to help me,” student Jaden Robinson said.

27 children like Jaden from the Pascagoula School district searched for clothing and toys in Walmart. Many of them shop with lists in hand looking for the best gifts for family members and themselves.

Turf Masters Lawn Care spearheads this program annually for families who may struggle with purchasing Christmas gifts.  

It all started 19 years ago when owner Steve Jordan said he would walk around Walmart with about $500 in his pocket and divvy it up to shoppers in need.  The Visions of Sugarplums program has grown in nearly two decades to now provide each child with $300 to spend on gifts.

“God has blessed our family just tremendously and we are just happy to be able to contribute back and maybe help somebody have a little better Christmas than they might have otherwise,” Steve Jordan, president of Turf Masters Lawn Care said.

It’s a rewarding experience not only for the children but for the volunteers who guide them along the way.

“Seeing them get clothes and necessities that they need as well as Christmas gifts and see how they also want to give back to their families I think that’s really great,” volunteer Presley Ross said.

“This is very exciting to me just to see the kids who are less fortunate be able to go shopping not only for themselves but they also shop for their parents as well. If they have siblings they shop for them — it’s nothing big but it’s just something saying Merry Christmas from me to you,” Cassandra Shoemo, the director of summer camps and after-school programs for Pascagoula Parks and Recreation, said.

In addition to the shopping spree, the students were treated to lunch at Raising Cane’s. First Baptist Church also pitched in by donating a bible and one hundred dollar gift cards for each of the children’s families to provide them with Thanksgiving dinner.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He...
Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast

Latest News

Feed My Sheep will be closed this Thursday and Friday.
Feed My Sheep serves Thanksgiving feast to coast’s homeless
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Jackson man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy 63
Quality Seafood and Poultry in Biloxi and Rouses in Gulfport were filled with people getting...
Shoppers hunt for last minute groceries on the eve of Thanksgiving