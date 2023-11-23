Shoppers hunt for last minute groceries on the eve of Thanksgiving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoppers on the Coast went out to get last-minute groceries on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Quality Seafood and Poultry in Biloxi and Rouses in Gulfport were filled with people getting Turkey Day needs.

Biloxi resident Jimmy Spiers went to Quality Seafood in a hurry on Wednesday to purchase his Turkey and the fixings for his dinner. Spiers said he’s feeding a lot of people for Thanksgiving.

“We’re having maybe 21 to 22 people over,” Spiers said. “We’ve got some turkeys we got some ham some dressings some gravy.”

Spiers said he thinks the last-minute hustle is worth it.

“It’s family,” he said. “That’s kind of how we raise our kids. We’re all about our family and it’s kind of what we do.”

Troy Rosetti is over the retail department at Quality Seafood and Poultry. Rosetti said business was heavy on the eve of Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving’s our busy time of year,” Rosetti said. “A tremendous amount of people on the coast eat seafood, gumbo, and crab meat dressing for Thanksgiving instead of turkey.”

Dusti Oberry picked up some last-minute items at Rouses. She said she thought she had everything she needed.

“You never have everything,” Oberry said.

Oberry got her Sugardale ham and Gentilly cake. She said she’s also hosting a lot of people.

“We’re having a big get-together tomorrow with my brother and his wife and kids and her family,” she said.

Rouses meat cutter Kelvin Washington said the wave of customers was endless the day before Thanksgiving.

“We’ve been running a special where you buy a $25 ham, and you get a 16-pound turkey for free,” Washington said.

Washington said he also recommends buying a fresh turkey for $1.99 a pound. He also said a frozen turkey wouldn’t be thawed in time.

“It takes days for it to thaw under refrigeration,” he said. “People come in and look for fresh ones that already thawed so they can just go straight to preparing it.”

