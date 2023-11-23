WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Poplarville returns to South State title game, will face Columbia

The Poplarville Hornets are back in a familiar spot as they return to the 4A South State title game.
By Matt DeGregorio and Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Poplarville Hornets are back in a familiar spot as they return to the 4A South State title game.

The Hornets saw their streak of six straight South State title appearances broken last year.

It’s also a familiar opponent Poplarville squares off against as they travel up to Columbia.

The last time these two met was in the regular season last year, that one going the way of the Hornets 20-18.

The two met in South State back in 2021, Columbia coming out on top in that one 12-7.

Head coach Jay Beech knows the challenge ahead of them but says the mix of youth and experience will set them on the right track.

”We’ve got a bunch of new faces and new starters this year,” said Beech. “We’re excited to be here and we believe we still have our best football ahead of us. We know Columbia is a great team, they’re an undefeated team. We know they’re going to be physical and we pride ourselves on being physical too. We just got to go in there with confidence and play our best game of the year.”

Poplarville kicks off against Columbia this Friday at 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
At this time, no injuries are reported as a result of the gunfire.
Deputies searching for three suspects following shooting in Latimer
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance

Latest News

The Poplarville Hornets are back in a familiar spot as they return to the 4A South State title...
Poplarville returns to South State title game, will face Columbia
The Gautier Gators will take on the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in the 5A South State title game.
Gautier prepares for rematch against Laurel in South State title game
Last year was the first South State appearance ever for the program, this year head coach Marc...
Gautier prepares for rematch against Laurel in South State title game
The Maroon Tide will take on West Jones in the South State title game this Friday.
Picayune prepares for West Jones in South State title game