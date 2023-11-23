Poplarville returns to South State title game, will face Columbia

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Poplarville Hornets are back in a familiar spot as they return to the 4A South State title game.

The Hornets saw their streak of six straight South State title appearances broken last year.

It’s also a familiar opponent Poplarville squares off against as they travel up to Columbia.

The last time these two met was in the regular season last year, that one going the way of the Hornets 20-18.

The two met in South State back in 2021, Columbia coming out on top in that one 12-7.

Head coach Jay Beech knows the challenge ahead of them but says the mix of youth and experience will set them on the right track.

”We’ve got a bunch of new faces and new starters this year,” said Beech. “We’re excited to be here and we believe we still have our best football ahead of us. We know Columbia is a great team, they’re an undefeated team. We know they’re going to be physical and we pride ourselves on being physical too. We just got to go in there with confidence and play our best game of the year.”

Poplarville kicks off against Columbia this Friday at 7 p.m.

