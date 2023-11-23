WLOX Careers
Jackson man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy 63

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that 33-year-old Jesiah Cady, of Jackson, is the victim of a fatal accident early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. when a 2000 Honda Civic driven by Richard Thomas, 55, of Moss Point, was heading north on Highway 63. The vehicle collided with Cady, who was walking south on the highway while in the northbound lane.

As a result of the crash, Cady was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

