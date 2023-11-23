WLOX Careers
High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A drive-by shooting at noon in Goodman led to the death of a 17-year-old high school football player and injuries to three others.

Clyzavion Landfair, 17, was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital. He was a football player at Holmes County Central High School, according to the football team’s roster.

The shooting took place on Highway 51 near the Main Street intersection.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said Landfair’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

