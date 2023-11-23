High school football player dead after drive-by shooting in Holmes County

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A drive-by shooting at noon in Goodman led to the death of a 17-year-old high school football player and injuries to three others.

Clyzavion Landfair, 17, was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital. He was a football player at Holmes County Central High School, according to the football team’s roster.

The shooting took place on Highway 51 near the Main Street intersection.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said Landfair’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.