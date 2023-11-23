Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has announced the passing of President Emeritus Dr. Tommy King. He passed away Wednesday at the age of 82.

King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student enrollment and visionary expansions in programming and infrastructure.

The university said King died at Forrest General-Asbury Hospice Center, surrounded by his family and lifted up in prayer by people all over the state of Mississippi.

“Dr. King’s love for William Carey University was unmatched and his leadership took us to another level. His lifetime of service in the field of education, and with the Baptist churches of Mississippi, changed the lives of Mississippians for generations,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

“His vision inspired all who were fortunate to work alongside him – and the impact he had on all of us is immeasurable. I count myself blessed to have worked directly under his leadership for the last 10 years of my career and I am humbled to follow in his footsteps as president of William Carey University.”

The first Carey graduate to be named president, King came to the position with more than 30 years of experience in public education from elementary to university levels.

At WCU, he served earlier as dean of the School of Psychology and Counseling, vice president for graduate and off-campus programs, professor of psychology and executive vice president.

Under his leadership as president, a new 50-acre campus was established in Biloxi after Hurricane Katrina.

The Hattiesburg campus grew from 135 acres to 170 acres. The College of Osteopathic Medicine opened in 2010, the Doctorate in Physical Therapy program began in fall 2016 and a new College of Health Sciences Building opened in July 2021.

At the Tradition campus, the School of Pharmacy accepted its first students in 2018, and, in the same year, WCU cut the ribbon on Scianna Hall – an academic building that also boasts a large community meeting place.

The number of sports teams increased from six to 18, and the university offered new degrees and online/hybrid classes.

Enrollment also more than doubled during King’s tenure.

Finally, it was King who guided the Carey family’s steps after an EF-3 tornado devastated the Hattiesburg campus in February 2017.

“It is easy to point to all the accomplishments that he made with buildings and programs and enrollment and just being a visionary leader but what really made him special was his love for the university, that he would communicate to us individually and his actions and also his love for students,” Burnett said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tommy King Missionary Dependent Scholarship.

William Carey University offers tuition, textbooks, room and meal plans free of charge to all International Mission Board dependent children. This scholarship ensures WCU’s ability to continue offering this scholarship to the children of our IMB missionaries.

