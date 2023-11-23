Feed My Sheep serves Thanksgiving feast to coast’s homeless

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Feed My Sheep did their part to feed a large proportion of South Mississippi’s homeless population, bringing those in need a homecooked Thanksgiving meal complete with all the traditional fixings.

All are welcome at Feed My Sheep, the group proving you don’t have to live under a roof or have a family nearby in order to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Following a prayer and a pledge, the crowd was ready to feast.

“I’ve been like this before,” said Deletreeana Alexander. “So, this is like ‘my people’ to me. We’re all the same.”

Alexander spends the occasion revisiting her past, reflecting on her own experience as once being homeless.

“Every time I come and be with the homeless or be around them...it makes me just feel blessed because I can remember when I was out there, okay? When I was out there, it was bad. I had my children with me years ago. So, God has brought me a long way, and I’m thankful to come over here.”

Feed My Sheep served up traditional holiday hits such as turkey, dressing and more.

“All week, every week, all year long, we actually feed seven days a week,” said David Lion.

Lion is the executive director for Feed My Sheep, or what some might call the shepherd. However, he couldn’t do it alone.

“I tell you what, I am encouraged and so thankful, especially this time of year and every day, for the 150 volunteers that makes this happen,” he said. “They keep the energy up for me.”

“Even the children, you know, people up there, serving,” said Alexander. “You know, they didn’t have to do that.”

“I just enjoy helping people that need help,” said volunteer Spencer Cornell. “I like to see them happy when they get food, and I just like to be here. I enjoy it.”

Feed My Sheep will be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.