WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Feed My Sheep serves Thanksgiving feast to coast’s homeless

All are welcome at Feed My Sheep, the group proving you don’t have to live under a roof or have a family nearby in order to celebrate Thanksgiving.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Feed My Sheep did their part to feed a large proportion of South Mississippi’s homeless population, bringing those in need a homecooked Thanksgiving meal complete with all the traditional fixings.

All are welcome at Feed My Sheep, the group proving you don’t have to live under a roof or have a family nearby in order to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Following a prayer and a pledge, the crowd was ready to feast.

“I’ve been like this before,” said Deletreeana Alexander. “So, this is like ‘my people’ to me. We’re all the same.”

Alexander spends the occasion revisiting her past, reflecting on her own experience as once being homeless.

“Every time I come and be with the homeless or be around them...it makes me just feel blessed because I can remember when I was out there, okay? When I was out there, it was bad. I had my children with me years ago. So, God has brought me a long way, and I’m thankful to come over here.”

Feed My Sheep served up traditional holiday hits such as turkey, dressing and more.

“All week, every week, all year long, we actually feed seven days a week,” said David Lion.

Lion is the executive director for Feed My Sheep, or what some might call the shepherd. However, he couldn’t do it alone.

“I tell you what, I am encouraged and so thankful, especially this time of year and every day, for the 150 volunteers that makes this happen,” he said. “They keep the energy up for me.”

“Even the children, you know, people up there, serving,” said Alexander. “You know, they didn’t have to do that.”

“I just enjoy helping people that need help,” said volunteer Spencer Cornell. “I like to see them happy when they get food, and I just like to be here. I enjoy it.”

Feed My Sheep will be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He...
Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast

Latest News

In addition to the shopping spree, the students were treated to lunch at Raising Cane's.
Visions of Sugarplums teaches children the joy of giving during holidays
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Jackson man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy 63
Quality Seafood and Poultry in Biloxi and Rouses in Gulfport were filled with people getting...
Shoppers hunt for last minute groceries on the eve of Thanksgiving