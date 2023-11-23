WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis family presses on with 38-year-old Thanksgiving tradition

To learn more about the event and how to volunteer or donate, by calling or texting Julie Massengill at 228-223-4064.(WLOX)
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Julie Massengill has been serving her community for as long as she can remember.

On Thanksgiving Day, she continued her family’s tradition of bringing her Bay St. Louis neighbors together for Thanksgiving.

“It’s really powerful to see that keep going on and on,” Massengill said.

Her mother Sally Kelly started this tradition 38 years ago. This Thanksgiving was the first without her. She passed away earlier this year at 90 years old.

Massengill said she is grateful for all that her mother taught her.

“She loved to do things for other people, and she really taught us the legacy of giving back to the community,” she said.

Massengill also said she has trained her children to serve.

“We’re passing down that spirit of generosity and giving it to the children and my grandchildren,” she said.

That spirit of generosity touched Rachel Jenna. Jenna said she’s been homeless for 7 years. She said the Kelly Family Thanksgiving gave her a family that she never had.

“Feeling like part of the community and part of the family,” Jenna said. “It just makes me feel so blessed. I know God is the one who is in control of everything.”

Sam Campbell and his family just moved to the coast from Texas. They did not have room to cook a meal in their 2-bedroom camper. But the Kelly Family Thanksgiving came to the rescue.

“We didn’t know if we were going to eat or get a meal,” said Sam Campbell. “To see this and to be able to have this, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Julie Massengill said she wants the community to know about the power of giving. She also said making sure her neighbors have a good Thanksgiving is all she could ask for.

“I’m thankful for everybody that comes to eat, people that take orders, people that want deliveries, people that called me and want to be part of it. It is just a wonderful feeling. I’m happy that my family passed it down to me,” she said.

To learn more about the event and how to volunteer or donate, by calling or texting Julie Massengill at 228-223-4064.

