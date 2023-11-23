WLOX Careers
5-year-old Shriner’s ambassador tosses the first puck during Sea Wolves game

The Mississippi Sea Wolves kicked off tonight's game with a special guest appearance from a 5-year-old sports lover.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -5-year-old Brodie Lahaie tossed the puck on the ice during Wednesday’s Sea Wolves game opening ceremony.

The superstar also threw the first pitch at the Shucker’s game back in April. He’s quick to let you know his love for sports continues to shine.

“Yeah I wanna play sports all the time,” said Lahaie.

As aside from sports, he loves spending time with his friends in kindergarten at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, playing with lions and dinosaurs, and at the park.

He’s also a part of the Shiner’s Child Ambassador program.

At three months old, Lahaie’s family took a trip to visit Shriner’s where Brodie had his first surgery.

“When he was born, we were told it was Arthrogryposis multiplex Congenita. We were able to get connected with the Shriner’s pretty quickly. About three months old we went over there in Philephedia. The Joppa in Woolmarket helped us out with that and supporting us. We met doctor Dr. Dan Zolotolow. We had a big surgery that changed his life with his arms and we’ve been back a few times for therapy and splints,” said Brad Lahaie, Brodie’s father.

Lahaie said they’ve built a strong connection with the organization ever since.

“The Shriners contacted us about coming out here and dropping the first puck. We invited his friends for school and his girlfriend came out here, Mary. He had a good time doing it. He threw the puck,” said Lahaie.

Brodie returns for another operation soon.

“We’ll be back probably next year for another surgery to move part of his hamstring to become part of his bicep to give him more movement,” said Lahaie.

His mom and sister were proud to see him participate in the game.

“He had a good time, the Shriners have been very good to us. He enjoys the atmosphere, the action. He’s a big fan of fun,” said Lahaie.

“Go Sea Wolves,” said Lahaie.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

