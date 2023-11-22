Wednesday’s Forecast

After a mild start to the week, things are turning chillier thanks to yesterday’s cold front. For today, plan on much cooler temps in the 40s and 50s as the day begins. And it never really warms up at all since our afternoon highs today will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Crisp low humidity is in store. Will there be any rain? Doesn’t look like it today. However, can’t rule out a little drizzle/mist/sprinkle at times on Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday.

