Wednesday’s Forecast

Nice and dry for any of your travel plans today! But, our pattern stays on the chilly side right through Thanksgiving and beyond!
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After a mild start to the week, things are turning chillier thanks to yesterday’s cold front. For today, plan on much cooler temps in the 40s and 50s as the day begins. And it never really warms up at all since our afternoon highs today will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Crisp low humidity is in store. Will there be any rain? Doesn’t look like it today. However, can’t rule out a little drizzle/mist/sprinkle at times on Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday.

Chilly tonight. Staying cool through Thanksgiving.
We’re cooling down a good bit tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by...
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
