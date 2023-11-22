WLOX Careers
Small businesses preparing for busy holiday weekend, season

By Harper Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As we near in on the holiday weekend and season of giving, small local businesses are full-throttle in preparation.

“We are so busy!” laughed Pecan House Manager Sandy Dearman.

The Pecan House in Gulfport specializes in homemade pecan candies and locally made gifts. Although prices continue to rise, Dearman said the shopping trends at the Pecan House this season have remained the same.

“I don’t see much of a difference,” she said. “You know, we really try to keep our prices reasonable.”

For Poppy’s owner Gayle Jones, this is the time of year small businesses get to stand out.

“This is our big time to shine,” she said. “We’re very excited. The store could not be more full than it already is.”

So what’s so important about shopping small during the holiday?

“It helps with everyone’s economy and incomes and just good feelings,” said Dearman.

Not only are you supporting the store itself when shopping small, but also supporting local artists and vendors who supply their items to local stores.

“We have quite a few people,” said Dearman. “Some that make jewelry for us, some that make our pottery.”

Jones said a big reason ‘tis the busy season is due to what small businesses have to offer the community.

“I think it really has to do with what we can offer that they can’t in some of the larger places,” Jones said. “I mean, we offer an experience.”

Dearman couldn’t agree more.

“I think it’s more personal,” said Dearman. “I try to help the people out. I try to get out on the floor if possible and ask them if they need help or show them something or even recommend something.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 99.3% of all businesses in Mississippi are considered small businesses. So, no matter who or what you’re shopping for this holiday season, you’re sure to make spirits bright by supporting locals.

