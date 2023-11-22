WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Picayune man sentenced to 40 years in prison for trafficking, officials say

This case was investigated by the Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant...
This case was investigated by the Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Dowdy.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Office of the District Attorney announced Wednesday afternoon that Lawrence Lamont McDonald, 36, of Picayune, has been sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

McDonald’s sentence will require him to serve 40 years after he pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.

On April 11, 2021, the Picayune Police Department responded to a single-car accident on Interstate 59. Once the officers arrived, they found McDonald trapped in the vehicle and recognized him as a convicted felon whom they had arrested before. When they removed McDonald from the vehicle, the officers saw a gun lying on the floorboard of the driver’s side.

Upon searching the car, officers found 57 dosage units that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found 22 dosage units of what they believed to be oxycodone, but after testing at the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory, it was determined that the units were a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

The gun came back as stolen out of Jones County.

This case was investigated by the Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Dowdy.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell states, “I would like to thank the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice and removing these narcotics from our streets.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He...
Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast

Latest News

As we near in on the holiday weekend and season of giving, small local businesses are...
Small businesses preparing for busy holiday weekend, season
Tickets are now available through the MGM Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.
Mississippi State set to return to MGM Park for 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic
If you want to be inspired this Thanksgiving, just take a gander at 70-year-old Lenny Pistorio,...
“I’m not just sitting on the couch” says terminally ill volunteer
Salvation Army vehicles intentionally damaged in Jackson; kettle operations temporarily paused