Picayune man sentenced to 40 years in prison for trafficking, officials say

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Office of the District Attorney announced Wednesday afternoon that Lawrence Lamont McDonald, 36, of Picayune, has been sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

McDonald’s sentence will require him to serve 40 years after he pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.

On April 11, 2021, the Picayune Police Department responded to a single-car accident on Interstate 59. Once the officers arrived, they found McDonald trapped in the vehicle and recognized him as a convicted felon whom they had arrested before. When they removed McDonald from the vehicle, the officers saw a gun lying on the floorboard of the driver’s side.

Upon searching the car, officers found 57 dosage units that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found 22 dosage units of what they believed to be oxycodone, but after testing at the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory, it was determined that the units were a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

The gun came back as stolen out of Jones County.

This case was investigated by the Picayune Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Dowdy.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell states, “I would like to thank the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice and removing these narcotics from our streets.”

