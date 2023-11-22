WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

New Orleans airport avoids major hiccups as Thanksgiving travel ramps up

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Inching closer to Thanksgiving, problems at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) were few and far between on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

“We were a little bit nervous to travel, but we did it for family,” said one flyer on her way back to California.

Topping the charts as the busiest travel week of the year, Thanksgiving celebrations are bringing thousands through the New Orleans airport.

“We’re going to the Bayou Classic. That’s what we’re here for,” said Robert Myles.

Myles and Debbie Gardner flew in from Washington D.C.

The nation’s capital, along with Charlotte and Atlanta, grabbed the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday, with East Coast storms threatening some air traffic.

“It hadn’t really started raining really hard yet,” Myles said. “We left early enough to miss most of the hard rain. We travel a lot, so, this is smoother than most.”

As the couple pulled luggage off the carousel, the first flight out of MSY was canceled. It was the plane heading back to where they just left, Washington D.C.

Jonathan Reazin got the notification during his ride to the terminal.

“Oh my god, I was having a heart attack,” Reazin told Fox 8.

A frequent year-round traveler, Reazin says he somehow wasn’t thinking about delays.

“Trying to get all my clients in and out, ready for Thanksgiving and then get to the airport,” Reazin said. “It was the last thing on my mind because I travel a lot. In the past five years, this is the first flight to be canceled.”

Ticket agents at Armstrong International helped him out, re-routing him on a direct flight to his destination.

With more travelers anticipated later in the week, these passengers say they are grateful for an easy ride.

“Things are moving really quickly, but if you have Clear or TSA Pre-Check it’s even quicker for you. It’s like 10 minutes,” Reazin said.

Flight Aware is showing no overnight cancelations or delays for Wednesday’s flights to and from New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
That’s what some homeowners in Pascagoula are dealing with, and they claim it’s been happening...
Pascagoula neighborhood concerned with sewage issues
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
3 teens plead guilty in brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Nice and dry for any of your travel plans today! But, our pattern stays on the chilly side...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He...
Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
Members of the Home of Grace Recovery Center have come to Ocean Springs to spread a little...
Addiction recovery center spreads holiday cheer in Ocean Springs