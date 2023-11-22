New Orleans airport avoids major hiccups as Thanksgiving travel ramps up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Inching closer to Thanksgiving, problems at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) were few and far between on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

“We were a little bit nervous to travel, but we did it for family,” said one flyer on her way back to California.

Topping the charts as the busiest travel week of the year, Thanksgiving celebrations are bringing thousands through the New Orleans airport.

“We’re going to the Bayou Classic. That’s what we’re here for,” said Robert Myles.

Myles and Debbie Gardner flew in from Washington D.C.

The nation’s capital, along with Charlotte and Atlanta, grabbed the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday, with East Coast storms threatening some air traffic.

“It hadn’t really started raining really hard yet,” Myles said. “We left early enough to miss most of the hard rain. We travel a lot, so, this is smoother than most.”

As the couple pulled luggage off the carousel, the first flight out of MSY was canceled. It was the plane heading back to where they just left, Washington D.C.

Jonathan Reazin got the notification during his ride to the terminal.

“Oh my god, I was having a heart attack,” Reazin told Fox 8.

A frequent year-round traveler, Reazin says he somehow wasn’t thinking about delays.

“Trying to get all my clients in and out, ready for Thanksgiving and then get to the airport,” Reazin said. “It was the last thing on my mind because I travel a lot. In the past five years, this is the first flight to be canceled.”

Ticket agents at Armstrong International helped him out, re-routing him on a direct flight to his destination.

With more travelers anticipated later in the week, these passengers say they are grateful for an easy ride.

“Things are moving really quickly, but if you have Clear or TSA Pre-Check it’s even quicker for you. It’s like 10 minutes,” Reazin said.

Flight Aware is showing no overnight cancelations or delays for Wednesday’s flights to and from New Orleans.

