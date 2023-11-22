Mississippi State set to return to MGM Park for 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Wednesday afternoon that Mississippi State baseball will return to MGM Park on March 12 and 13 for the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic.

The Bulldogs will face the University of South Alabama on Tuesday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 13. at 5:00 p.m. against the University of New Orleans. Gates will open an hour before the first pitch for both games.

“Having Mississippi State in Biloxi is always a thrill,” Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We can’t wait to welcome in three excellent programs and we’re looking forward to two incredible crowds.”

Mississippi State has previously played at MGM Park in 2020 and 2022 against Texas Tech. The Bulldogs returned to MGM Park in 2023 and took on Louisiana and Nicholls during the Hancock Whitney Classic.

“Hancock Whitney is honored to join with the Biloxi Shuckers for the fourth year in bringing the Hancock Whitney College Classic to South Mississippi,” Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. “This exciting series spotlights some of college baseball’s finest athletes at a marquee event that creates opportunities for fans to cheer their favorite teams and players while further strengthening Coastal Mississippi’s vibrant economy and deep sense of community.”

Three of the 10 largest crowds in MGM Park’s history have come during the Hancock Whitney Classic, including over 5,800 in attendance during last year’s game between Mississippi State and Louisiana.

“We are excited about continuing our trips to Biloxi this upcoming season,” Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. “We are thankful that the Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park are having us each season. We feel it’s important to play across our state and the Shuckers do an unbelievable job of hosting. We enjoy coming to the Coast to give our fans a chance to see us play.”

Under Lemonis, the Bulldogs won the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series, the school’s first national championship.

South Alabama, out of the Sun Belt, previously made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and has made the national tournament five times since 2013. The match-up will mark the 78th all-time between the two teams, and the first since a non-conference game in Starkville on April 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, New Orleans enters the 2024 season attempting to reach the Southland Tournament for the fourth straight season. The Privateers finished in a tie for third in the conference in 2023. They’ll face Mississippi State for the first time since March 23, 2005, in Starkville. The game will be the 62nd all-time game between the two programs.

Tickets are now available through the MGM Park Box Office and Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $21 for students and Shuck Nation Members in the reserved level, and $23 for the general public. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance as prices will increase on the day of the game.

For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com.

