WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Mississippi State set to return to MGM Park for 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic

Tickets are now available through the MGM Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.
Tickets are now available through the MGM Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Wednesday afternoon that Mississippi State baseball will return to MGM Park on March 12 and 13 for the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic.

The Bulldogs will face the University of South Alabama on Tuesday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 13. at 5:00 p.m. against the University of New Orleans. Gates will open an hour before the first pitch for both games.

“Having Mississippi State in Biloxi is always a thrill,” Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We can’t wait to welcome in three excellent programs and we’re looking forward to two incredible crowds.”

Mississippi State has previously played at MGM Park in 2020 and 2022 against Texas Tech. The Bulldogs returned to MGM Park in 2023 and took on Louisiana and Nicholls during the Hancock Whitney Classic.

“Hancock Whitney is honored to join with the Biloxi Shuckers for the fourth year in bringing the Hancock Whitney College Classic to South Mississippi,” Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. “This exciting series spotlights some of college baseball’s finest athletes at a marquee event that creates opportunities for fans to cheer their favorite teams and players while further strengthening Coastal Mississippi’s vibrant economy and deep sense of community.”

Three of the 10 largest crowds in MGM Park’s history have come during the Hancock Whitney Classic, including over 5,800 in attendance during last year’s game between Mississippi State and Louisiana.

“We are excited about continuing our trips to Biloxi this upcoming season,” Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. “We are thankful that the Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park are having us each season. We feel it’s important to play across our state and the Shuckers do an unbelievable job of hosting. We enjoy coming to the Coast to give our fans a chance to see us play.”

Under Lemonis, the Bulldogs won the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series, the school’s first national championship.

South Alabama, out of the Sun Belt, previously made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and has made the national tournament five times since 2013. The match-up will mark the 78th all-time between the two teams, and the first since a non-conference game in Starkville on April 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, New Orleans enters the 2024 season attempting to reach the Southland Tournament for the fourth straight season. The Privateers finished in a tie for third in the conference in 2023. They’ll face Mississippi State for the first time since March 23, 2005, in Starkville. The game will be the 62nd all-time game between the two programs.

Tickets are now available through the MGM Park Box Office and Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $21 for students and Shuck Nation Members in the reserved level, and $23 for the general public. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance as prices will increase on the day of the game.

For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He...
Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast

Latest News

Hugh Keeton and Blake Brannon join to give a preview ahead of Ole Miss and Mississippi State's...
Egg Bowl 2023 Preview with Hugh & Blake
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
Highlights from MRA's win over Gulfport.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MRA vs. Gulfport (11/21/23)
The Gautier Gators will take on the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in the 5A South State title game.
Gautier prepares for rematch against Laurel in South State title game