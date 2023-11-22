WLOX Careers
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mississippi have charged a couple with capital murder following the death of their infant son.

Police Chief Alberto Davis identified the couple as Marquis Fountain and Osheuna Reese. They are accused of abusing and killing 3-month-old Adam Fountain.

Medics transported the child to the hospital in Tupelo on November 13 for “extensive injuries,” the police chief said.

The child died on Sunday, November 19, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police also charged the father with aggravated domestic violence.

