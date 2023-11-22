Longest serving Mississippi senator honored for bringing attraction to the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Big Island in Biloxi has a new name now and it comes from an influential Mississippi senator.

Senator Tommy Gollott was honored Tuesday afternoon for his years of service to Mississippi. He is the longest-serving legislator in Mississippi history serving for 52 years now.

While in the legislation, he helped to bring more jobs to the Coast by introducing dockside gaming, was a key figure in creating the Biloxi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, and in 1994 he created the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

He was honored by his fellow senators, friends, and even Biloxi mayor FoFo Gilich who took some time out of his day to express his appreciation to the senator for making the Coast what it is today.

“He’s done tremendous things from a business standpoint and I’m appreciative of his dedication in every phase of his tenure,” said Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of things that I introduced and I’m grateful that I passed legislation on all those different things in Mississippi,” said Senator Tommy Gollott.

The ceremony ended with a plaque unveiled to officially rename Big Island to Gollott Island and the governor declaring November 21st as Senator Tommy Gollot Day.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.