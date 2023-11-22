Infinity Science Center’s Outreach STEM program teaches introduces kids to aerospace

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A lucky group of kids in South Mississippi learned to how to take flight on Tuesday thanks to the Infinity Science Center’s Outreach STEM program “NASA is With You When You Fly.”

ICS organized an interactive workshop experience in collaboration with the Pass Christian Library. For two hours, children ages 6 to 16 were offered first-hand aerospace experience and the chance to participate in a variety of STEM activities.

ICS Education Manager, Donna Torres says it’s a great time for families to bond.

“If you notice in the room there’s parents and children learning together and experiencing this together,” says Torres. “So, the conversation about STEM is going to go on at Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Sidney Rushing attended the STEM workshop with his daughters.

“It was very informative and lots of great information about our NASA program here on the coast and it was great,” says Rushing I love doing the activities with my girls.”

The hands-on experience was inspiring for kids like third grader, Sofia Carter.

“I love the activities,” Carter said.

The eight-year-old has already narrowed down her career choice.

“Well, I know in the future I want to be an engineer like my sister,” says Carter. “I like building and creativity; it’s kind of like a freedom.”

“I love the kids; I love their excitement and I love their surprise,” she says. “Our goal was to take the science out to the people rather than waiting for them to come for us. At the same, saying hey you’ve forgotten the infinity center is way out here in the buffer zone so please come see us. This is a way for us to encourage people to come to the museum as well.”

