“I’m not just sitting on the couch” says terminally ill volunteer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -If you want to be inspired this Thanksgiving, just take a gander at 70-year-old Lenny Pistorio, a Loaves and Fishes Biloxi volunteer. Lenny has terminal cancer, and even though his days are numbered, he says he’s spending his time serving others, especially during the holidays.

“I’ve got a bad heart, and I’ve got stomach problems and prostate issues, My heart is only 38 percent,” Pistorio said. “I’m not just lying around doing nothing. I live right next to the hospital. I usually walk here. I try to get a ride back. I try to stay off the couch.”

If he’s not cleaning or serving, he’s handing out to-go meals at the door for those in need.

“It’s about people giving from their heart, no matter what condition they have, in this case, it’s terminal cancer, but he still wants to give. That brings him joy, and gives him meaning, value, and purpose, but he’s also helping others,” said Fr. Greg Barras with Loaves and Fishes.

On this day Pistorio modeled his Chicago Bears jacket for us since he’s an Illinois native. He says with the precious time he has left, he’s going to keep serving others.

“I believe up above somebody knows I’m doing something halfway good,” he said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.