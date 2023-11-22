Gautier prepares for rematch against Laurel in South State title game

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gautier Gators are one of three coast football teams still in the playoff race as they get ready for South State against Laurel.

This marks back-to-back seasons the Gators have made it to South State.

Last year was the first South State appearance ever for the program, this year head coach Marc High and the Gators aim to take it one step further.

They’ll hit the road to take on the Golden Tornadoes, who they met in the regular season finale for the region title.

Laurel took the regular season finale 48-30.

Coach High says it’s a familiar situation for the Gators in more ways than one.

”It’s kind of the same situation we were in last year. We played [Picayune] for a district championship in the last game of the year and then two weeks later we played them for South State. It’s just what we’re accustomed to, kind of a unique situation. We know Laurel has exceptional athletes, coach Ryan Earnest and them do a great job up there. Going between the bricks, it’s a great situation and a great opportunity.”

Gators and Golden Tornadoes kick off this Friday between the bricks at Laurel.

