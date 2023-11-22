WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Daughter helps blind mom hike all 75 of their state parks: ‘She can do just about anything’

A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS AND VIDEOS, CNN)
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making.

But their travels are extraordinary because the mother, Candie Woods, is blind.

She’s on the tail end of vision loss, but her nature-loving daughter Katie Woods decided there was still so much to gain.

“Because she is losing her vision, I want her to see as much as she can see,” Katie Woods said.

The two started to travel the world, from Canada to Croatia. While Candie Woods may not have been able to really see the sights, she experienced them.

“Being in the outdoors, being in different places, hearing about what everybody else is seeing, you stand there and can’t see it, but you’re listening to everybody else talk about the beautiful stuff,” Candie Woods said.

So, after traveling internationally, they decided to start conquering the “beautiful stuff” in their own state.

In 2017, along with their two dogs, they started hiking at every state park in Minnesota.

Trails ranged from one mile to six, and at times, things got dicey.

“She doesn’t know that a cliff is there, or at least, she doesn’t know it’s as far down as it is,” Katie Woods said of her mom.

But together, they did it. Six years and 200 miles later, they just finished their very last park.

“What she has is not a disability, she can do just about anything. This is proof of that, right?” Katie Woods said.

They’ve proved life isn’t just about what you see, it’s about what you feel.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance
That’s what some homeowners in Pascagoula are dealing with, and they claim it’s been happening...
Pascagoula neighborhood concerned with sewage issues

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
AP source: 2 people in vehicle that exploded at NY/Canada border crossing declared dead at scene
If you want to be inspired this Thanksgiving, just take a gander at 70-year-old Lenny Pistorio,...
“I’m not just sitting on the couch” says terminally ill volunteer
A vehicle explosion on a bridge at the border between Canada and the U.S. shut down four border...
RAW: Emergency crews respond vehicle explosion near US-Canada border bridge
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds