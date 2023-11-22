Cool today. Chilly for Thanksgiving.

We’re seeing a little more sunshine today, but it won’t be warm! We’ll only reach the low 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. More cloud cover is expected overnight tonight, and it’s going to be chilly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by early Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy and chilly this year. Due to the clouds, we’ll only reach the upper 50s in the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a few light showers in the afternoon and evening, but most of us will be dry. A few showers may linger into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be dry and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It will be mild again on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front may bring a few showers by the end of Sunday, but we won’t see much rain. We’ll cool down into the low 60s by Monday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.