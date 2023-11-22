WLOX Careers
Biloxi considers changes to RV park ordinance

Biloxi City Council is considering an ordinance that could change where RVs are allowed to stay.
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - RV owners could see changes to where they are allowed to stay during special events like Cruisin’ the Coast.

Tuesday, Biloxi City Council had the first reading of the proposed ordinance that would make changes like banning residential lot owners from allowing RVs to stay temporarily on the property, requiring commercial lot owners that allow two or more RVs to stay short term to be designated as an RV Park and require special permits to be acquired.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller has been at the forefront of the numerous ordinances that spawned from the Special Event issue in April. This ordinance is one of those.

“If you’re going to have RVs on a commercial lot, it’s business. What we require is the property owner gets a business permit and the number of RVs can actually fit the property they’re putting them on. They’ll all have to be registered. On the residential lots, it’s a little bit different. You can’t conduct business on a residential lot,” he said. “We’ve actually looked at these things for several years and we’ve been saying if crowds increase if the size of events continue to increase, we’re going to have to do something. And there are some people that believe we shouldn’t do anything, it’s been working. We’ve reached a point now where size wise, traffic size, pedestrians, it’s reached a point where we have to do something.”

WLOX News reached out to some commercial lot owners that would be affected by the ordinance change.

“I have nothing against the permits,” said Marques Thomas, the Chief Operations Officer for Majestic RV Resorts in Biloxi. The company owns commercial land on Highway 90 and temporarily allows RVs to stay during events like Cruisin’ the Coast.

“We usually have a waiting list of 30 RVs that want to get in our property,” he said. “I’ve talked to other RV owners, they have the same problem. To keep Cruisin’ the Coast and other events like that growing, we need that space, really and truthfully. As we keep developing residential and commercial, as you see some of those properties being developed now, it’s going to be interesting to see where these guys can go.”

The RV ordinance had its first reading on Tuesday. Next, it will undergo discussion, and then a second reading before the city council can vote on it. Chief Miller told WLOX it is likely the ordinance will go through changes as public input is considered.

