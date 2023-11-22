Addiction recovery center spreads holiday cheer in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the season of giving. That’s why members of the Home of Grace, an addiction recovery center based in Vancleave, went to Ocean Springs to spread a little holiday cheer on Tuesday.

The group’s male choir sang spiritual hymns to seniors at the Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center.

The spiritual hymns bring joy to many. Ocean Springs resident Patti Kirby was one of the seniors listening. Kirby said the spiritual sounds reminded her of how thankful she is for her family.

“They are the reason I am living here in Ocean Springs because this is where they are,” Kirby said.

Kirby said family is everything. She said she was touched to hear the harmonious voices of men who have turned their lives around.

Curtis Whiddon was one of those men singing in the choir. Whiddon said he was battling an addiction and that the Home of Grace saved his life.

“I needed to take time to center my relationship with Christ,” Whiddon said. “God’s been pulling my heart there for a while. It’s just a great opportunity for anybody that wants to change their life, you know find out who Christ really is.”

The Home of Grace has been helping people fight drug and alcohol addictions since 1965. Its director of development Lee Anderson said he drowned in a sea of drugs over 20 years ago. Now he’s able to mentor other men and women and help them.

“The holidays aren’t always easy for everyone, particularly senior citizens,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of loved ones that are lost out there and memories of joyful Thanksgivings past, so maybe if we could spread some joy into an otherwise may be a difficult time of the year, it’ll be a blessing to everyone.”

Patti Kirby said she’s going to hold her friends and family a little tighter this year.

“Playing games and eating Thanksgiving dinner with the family members I’ll be with, that’s a real blessing,” she said.

