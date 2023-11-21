WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
Gun Detectors to be installed at Hancock County Schools
Hancock County schools to deploy advanced gun detectors in December
It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.
New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted after water main break on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks