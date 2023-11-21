WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Rain showers and thunderstorms are passing through Coastal Mississippi early Tuesday morning.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Rain showers and thunderstorms are passing through Coastal Mississippi early Tuesday morning. Some thunderstorms may contain heavy downpours and gusty winds. The trend has kept us free of warnings on the Mississippi Coast. Hopefully that trend continues for the next several hours as this weather passes through. While the roads will probably still be wet for the Tuesday morning drive as some wet weather lingers in the area, our pattern should turn less dry by late morning into the afternoon. A cool front arrives around midday. And we should be able to feel less humid air by lunch time into the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. And depending on how quickly the cool air behind the front arrives, some temperatures may drop slightly into the 60s this afternoon, mainly inland.

