WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Showers and storms likely overnight

Showers and storms likely tonight. Some may be strong.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve seen a few showers today, and some will linger this evening. However, a cold front will bring more showers and storms late tonight through Tuesday morning. We’ll be watching a line of showers and storms move through South Mississippi sometime between 10 PM and 6 AM. If these storms maintain their strength, we may have some gusty winds or even a few spin-up tornadoes. Hail also can’t be ruled out. It will remain mild and breezy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise.

We’ll briefly warm up into the low 70s on Tuesday, but cooler and drier air will move in by the evening. We’ll drop into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving will be chilly this year with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers will be possible, but any rain will be light. Friday will remain cool with highs in the low 60s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted after water main break on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.
New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90
Albert Necaise
Longtime attorney, community figure Albert Necaise passes away at 87

Latest News

Showers and storms likely tonight. Some may be strong.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
wlox logo
Monday’s Forecast
It's a mild Monday with temps in the upper 70s around midday.
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast