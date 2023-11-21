Showers and storms likely overnight

We’ve seen a few showers today, and some will linger this evening. However, a cold front will bring more showers and storms late tonight through Tuesday morning. We’ll be watching a line of showers and storms move through South Mississippi sometime between 10 PM and 6 AM. If these storms maintain their strength, we may have some gusty winds or even a few spin-up tornadoes. Hail also can’t be ruled out. It will remain mild and breezy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise.

We’ll briefly warm up into the low 70s on Tuesday, but cooler and drier air will move in by the evening. We’ll drop into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving will be chilly this year with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers will be possible, but any rain will be light. Friday will remain cool with highs in the low 60s.

