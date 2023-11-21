The Salvation Army calling for holiday volunteers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army is in full swing with its largest annual fundraiser and is calling for holiday volunteers.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the organization’s mission to serve others not only during the holiday season but beyond. The cherished Red Kettle and Angel Tree Campaigns don’t just bring Christmas miracles; they provide vital support to local individuals and families facing crises throughout the year.

“If you’ve never volunteered with The Salvation Army, now is the perfect time to dive in! You’ll be part of something special, making a meaningful impact on so many lives this holiday season,” shared Major Jerry Friday, Area Commander of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Salvation Army Area Command. “We’ve got options for everyone, whether you’ve only got an hour, a morning, or a full day to spare.”

There are multiple ways in which you can help out this holiday season and beyond.

The Salvation Army urgently needs Bell Ringers to ring its iconic red bells for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts. Just a few hours of your time could provide a family with a month’s worth of food. Every dollar dropped into the red kettles supports a wide array of local services and programs, including food assistance, shelter assistance, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, senior programs, and more. This year’s goal aims to raise $285,000 to help meet the increased needs of the community.

“We deeply appreciate our volunteers,” expressed Major Friday. “Ringing alongside family, friends, coworkers, or your church group is an easy yet impactful way to bond and give back. Get creative! Engage in friendly workgroup competitions, sing your favorite carols, or spread joy to holiday shoppers.”

Another volunteer opportunity is through the organization’s beloved Angel Tree Program. Last year, thanks to the public’s support, The Salvation Army fulfilled the dreams of over 500 children, and this year’s need is even greater. You can volunteer to adopt, manage Angel Tree locations, or assist in sorting and distributing gifts to program participants.

Visit SalvationArmyMSCoast.org, email Wanda.Lowe@uss.salvationarmy.org, or call 228-374-9099 to volunteer or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond. To contribute or explore more ways to support The Salvation Army, visit MSCoastKettle.org.

