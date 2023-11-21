WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.

The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.

The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured in Louisiana, sent back to Hancock County
The two men were found to be in possession of roughly 50,000 fake pills that were weighed and...
Two men arrested in Biloxi transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl, officials say
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
That’s what some homeowners in Pascagoula are dealing with, and they claim it’s been happening...
Pascagoula neighborhood concerned with sewage issues
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
3 teens plead guilty in brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Tampa Bay's loss moves the Saints a full game ahead in the division.
Saints extend NFC South lead despite bye week
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota
Hear from the team following the win.
New Orleans Saints defeat Chicago Bears 24-17
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17