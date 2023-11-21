Picayune prepares for West Jones in South State title game

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -Three coast football teams advanced to the South State title game, including the reigning 5A state champions: the Picayune Maroon Tide.

The Maroon Tide are back in the South State title game for the third year in a row but the first time in 6A, taking on West Jones.

The Tide haven’t given up a point so far in the post season taking down Forest Hill 42-0 and Pascagoula 38-0.

While head coach Cody Stogner says he knows it’ll be a tough fight against the Mustangs, he believes his team has been battle tested so far this season.

“They say iron sharpens iron and so I thought our guys did a good job all year,” said Stogner. “We’ve played some really good football teams, not just in preseason but in our district and the last two weeks of the playoffs, so I think it gets you prepared for big games. We’re fortunate to have a lot of guys who have been in big games before and I think the amount of experience goes a long way with our senior leadership. We lean heavily on those guys to get everything going for us.”

The Maroon Tide kick off against West Jones this Friday.

