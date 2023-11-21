Pelicans rout Kings, ending 6-game win streak
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Sacramento Kings 129-93 on Monday night, halting the Kings’ six-game winning streak.
Brandon Ingram hit all five of his 3-pointers and led all scorers with 31 points, and Zion Williamson dominated the paint, scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting.
Williamson’s explosive 18-point second quarter propelled the Pelicans to a 13-point halftime lead. Ingram took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting and extending the lead to a commanding 31 points. The lead swelled to as much as 36 points in the fourth quarter, securing a convincing win for New Orleans.
Other key contributors for the Pelicans included Herbert Jones Jr. with 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas, who fell just three assists short of a triple-double, adding 10 points and 13 rebounds. Naji Marshall also chipped in with 11 points.
The Pelicans outshot the Kings 54.3% from the field compared to Sacramento’s 37.9%.
New Orleans dominated beyond the arc, shooting 42.9% to the Kings’ 24.4%, and secured a 55-36 advantage in rebounds.
The two teams will face off again on Wednesday night, concluding the Pelicans’ six-game homestand.
