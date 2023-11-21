Pelicans rout Kings, ending 6-game win streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Sacramento Kings 129-93 on Monday night, halting the Kings’ six-game winning streak.

Brandon Ingram hit all five of his 3-pointers and led all scorers with 31 points, and Zion Williamson dominated the paint, scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting.

Williamson’s explosive 18-point second quarter propelled the Pelicans to a 13-point halftime lead. Ingram took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting and extending the lead to a commanding 31 points. The lead swelled to as much as 36 points in the fourth quarter, securing a convincing win for New Orleans.

Other key contributors for the Pelicans included Herbert Jones Jr. with 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas, who fell just three assists short of a triple-double, adding 10 points and 13 rebounds. Naji Marshall also chipped in with 11 points.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The Pelicans won 129-93. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

The Pelicans outshot the Kings 54.3% from the field compared to Sacramento’s 37.9%.

New Orleans dominated beyond the arc, shooting 42.9% to the Kings’ 24.4%, and secured a 55-36 advantage in rebounds.

The two teams will face off again on Wednesday night, concluding the Pelicans’ six-game homestand.

