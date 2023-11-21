WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots

McFarland blood drive honors former Red Cross director

A community blood drive is taking place November 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in honor of the late John McFarland.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“John was an amazing man and he touched a lot of people in the community and all over the state of Mississippi,” said Denise Smith, senior account manager for Red Cross recruitment, Alabama/Mississippi Region.

His years of service are reflected in longtime donors like Ed Ramos, who’s been donating off and on since 1977.

“They always seem to have an emergency, so it’s just about helping people,” Ramos said.

The event happened in Gulfport on Tuesday and will set up shop in Hattiesburg on Wednesday.

“We recently got out of what’s called an appeal, which means we only had a limited blood supply,” Smith added. “That’s a major catastrophe away from having little or no supply. That’s a scary thing. We have to constantly collect that blood. It’s not something you can buy or produce.”

To make it interesting, the incentive is for any donor from now until Nov. 30, you get a pair of socks commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the movie “Elf.”

“Not only do you get to save lives this Thanksgiving, but you also get these nice Christmas socks to celebrate the movie,” Smith said

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Will it turn wet and stormy Monday night into early Tuesday?
Strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday
Gun Detectors to be installed at Hancock County Schools
Hancock County schools to deploy advanced gun detectors in December
It will have a restaurant, gas station, liquor store, and even townhomes.
New development on DeBuys Road hoping to bring life to Highway 90
A boil water advisory is in place for residents of Popp's Ferry Road from Rustwood Drive to Jam...
UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted after water main break on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi

Latest News

Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Every dollar dropped into the red kettles supports a wide array of local services and programs,...
The Salvation Army calling for holiday volunteers
Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport...
Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement
According to the HCSO, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.
Escaped inmate captured by Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office