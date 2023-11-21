Gulfport CAO, former Police Chief Leonard Papania announces retirement

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, the City of Gulfport announced the retirement of Leonard Papania, Gulfport Chief Administrative Officer.

Papania has been with the City of Gulfport for 33 years, previously serving as Gulfport Police Chief.

“Leonard, who dedicated nine transformative years as our Chief of Police, has been a cornerstone of our community’s growth and safety,” the City of Gulfport’s press release read. “His tenure as CAO further solidified his legacy, revolutionizing our operational processes and enhancing collaboration across city departments.

“This retirement is not a farewell but a celebration of Leonard’s enduring impact and ongoing relationship with Gulfport. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping our city’s path forward. We thank Leonard for his extraordinary service and dedication, and while we will miss his daily presence, we look forward to his continued involvement and guidance in our community’s future.”

Papania’s last day as CAO will be December 31.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.