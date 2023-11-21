WLOX Careers
Family of teen arrested, later let go in JSU murder case call on university to take accountability

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re coming up on two weeks since the man arrested for murder in last month’s homicide at Jackson State University was released from custody after our reporting.

Tuesday, a spokesperson for his family continued to call on JSU to take accountability for arresting who they say is an innocent man.

Stan Buckley says more than anything, the family of 19-year-old Joshua Brown is confused why it has taken so long for the university to so much as issue an apology.

However, they also have a bit of hope that JSU will take accountability now that a new president has been named.

“We’re excited that there’s a new president, and we’re hoping that he will be able to provide some more transparency that a great university like Jackson State deserves,” Stan Buckley said.

Buckley says the Brown family doesn’t understand why their loved one was held in jail for over three weeks on a murder charge that has since been dropped and why eleven days passed between the time 3 On Your Side first showed you alleged video evidence of Brown’s whereabouts on the night of the killing to the time he was released.

“They’ve got no answer as to why those who were investigating the situation with Josh would not actually investigate,” Buckley said. “[The Browns] knew that [JSU investigators] wouldn’t investigate because we gave them the names of the witnesses and where they could find the videotape, and they simply would not go and follow up with those witnesses.”

Buckley’s claims are in line with what WLBT heard from a detective with JSU’s Department of Public Safety during alleged getaway driver Jamison Kelly’s preliminary hearing, which came over a month after the on-campus killing.

During the hearing, Detective Terrence Jackson said he knew there were three people with Kelly on the night of the homicide but admitted he hadn’t interviewed any of them.

Buckley says the Browns are also confused why the parents of the student killed on campus have expressed sympathy for what happened to Brown, but JSU has not.

“They find it very odd that the family of the deceased, who owes no one an apology, made an apology, and yet Jackson State has never offered an apology,” he said.

Tuesday, WLBT reached out to JSU to see if the incoming president would like to comment on the release of the murder suspect that was likely driven by our reporting.

At the time of this report, we have yet to receive a response.

