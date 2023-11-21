Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is hearing from a relative of the elderly woman accused of shooting and killing her grandson.

Last week, 76-year-old Mary Jordan was charged with murder, in the death of Dana Jordan.

Court documents say she confessed to the crime.

Now, a family member is detailing what may have led to it.

Alfaye Prince is the cousin to Mary and Dana Jordan.

Prince says she was the first person Mary called after the shooting.

She says she refused to believe what her cousin was telling her and could never see her doing something like this.

But she quickly realized how real it was when she drove to her house and saw all the police.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning on Circle Drive in Prichard.

Prince says she was on her way to the doctor when she received the shocking call.

“She called me back and I said I told you I got to go to the doctor,” Prince explained. “She said Faye I just killed Dana. I said girl quit playing. You know you ain’t killed nobody.”

Prince says she quickly realized it was no joke.

Prichard police say the 38-year-old was shot multiple times.

Court documents say Mary was upset with her grandson from the night before.

According to Prince, issues between the two started building up long before the shooting.

“I don’t know what kind of hold he had on Mary, but he had a hold on her, and I think she was defending herself,” Prince believes. “I don’t know what it was, but I know every time she talked to me it was all about money.”

Prince says the victim had been living with his grandmother for some time and says Jordan started noticing things missing.

“First, he got $800 then he came back for $400 that he took. Then more! That was a boiling point right there you are taking everything I got,” she said.

At one point Prince couldn’t hold back her emotions as she’s still in shock at what was happening in her family.

She feels Mary tried to do everything she could to help Dana.

“Mary just wouldn’t do that. I mean Dana was her favorite,” Prince said. “You get that old you suppose to relax. And she don’t need to relax in that way not in jail...trying to get somebody up off of her.”

Mary Jordan is still in Metro Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, she doesn’t have a criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.