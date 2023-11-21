WLOX Careers
Escaped inmate captured by Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate who escaped custody Friday in Hancock County has now been captured.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Kelli Palermo was found in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area. HSCO says Palermo will be extradited to Hancock County where she will face new charges for escape.

Palermo was working near the Emergency Operations Center when she first escaped.

In a Facebook post, HCSO wrote “According to Sheriff Adam — Part of the rehabilitation process is transitioning inmates to a worker status and there are times that inmates demonstrate that they are not yet capable of maintaining our trust. In Kelli’s case, she now has alot bigger problem on her hands and she will have to work twice as hard to work her way out of the criminal justice system.”

