Chilly tonight. Staying cool through Thanksgiving.

We’re cooling down a good bit tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by early Wednesday morning. It will stay cloudy and breezy, too. Some clouds will linger into Wednesday, but we’ll also see some sunshine. It won’t be very warm with highs only in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving will be chilly this year! We’ll wake up in the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. We won’t see much sunshine, and we’ll only reach the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. While a stray shower or two will be possible that evening, many of us will stay dry. A few showers could linger into Friday, but the afternoon will be drier. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and a bit of a warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll be in the upper 60s again on Sunday, but another front may bring a few showers by the end of the day.

