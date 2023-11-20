WLOX Careers
William Peyton Foundation holds fundraiser to help local needy children

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Nov. 19, 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air on Sunday afternoon in downtown Long Beach with auction items displayed looking for a new home.

The fundraiser was put on by William Henson and the William Peyton Foundation, looking to help those in need.

“We have scholarships for Long Beach seniors who are looking to attend a technical vocational school, help feed kids who are hungry and put shoes on kids’ feet,” said William Henson.

The foundation was founded in 2019 after William lost his son Peyton in a drowning accident before his high school graduation. William says Peyton was the person who believed everyone should be treated equally while also helping those who are in need.

“He literally gave the shoes off his feet when he was in first grade,” said Henson. “He was always a loving and kind spirit who lived by his motto: ‘live his best life.’”

William would turn his pain into a beacon of light by continuing his son’s legacy through the foundation, paying off school lunch debts in Harrison County and helping with foster children.

“Last Christmas, we partnered with CASA to buy shoes for 67 foster kids. In the foster care system, the number one thing that’s left behind are the shoes,” said Henson. “So, we want to make sure on Christmas morning when they wake up, they each have their own brand-new pair of shoes.”

William says his goal for the foundation is to make sure everyone gets the chance to Love Like Peyton.

“I can focus on the life he led, and we can focus on all the great things the foundation can do in his memory and that legacy will live on forever and hopefully outlive us all and so will Peyton,” said Henson.

If you would like to keep up with the foundation or donate, you can visit its Facebook page.

