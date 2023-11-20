WLOX Careers
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

